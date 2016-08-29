Personality Profile

ROSANA Ramkissoon is more than just the average teenage ‘country girl’ with a pretty smile and a winning personality.

This 18-year-old’s bubbly spirit works to her advantage in removing doubt about her being shy, even though she really is.

Born and raised on the farming island of Wakenaam, she still lives there with her parents and two siblings.

Academically gifted, this Essequibo Islands Secondary School alum managed to secure five Grade Ones and four Grade Twos when she wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination in 2014. She currently attends a preparation class for an entrance examination which will be in November. Once she has completed that, Rosana intends to apply for college in the United States (USA), where she would like to further her studies in business management.

Unlike the typical teenager, she enjoys dancing and reading, and occasionally attends mandir. Rosana says she plans to migrate permanently after completing her studies.