Paying dues to City Hall helps to provide jobs

Dear Editor,

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is pleased to announce that several cleaning, clearing and landscaping assignments taking place around the city and in some community areas continue to provide jobs for many persons, specifically young persons.Works ongoing at the Presidential Park, at Parade Ground, in Lacytown and Meadow Brook, to name a few places, have seen almost 100 persons currently conducting rehabilitation exercises. Many of those working come from depressed areas and would otherwise be unemployed had they not secured jobs with the municipality.

Town Clerk Royston King has said it is his belief that the Council has a significant role to play in taking care of its citizens, and that would also involve assistance with social problems plaguing communities. Those currently working are clearing and cleaning drains and parapets among other places, cutting and trimming unsafe trees, and conducting general landscaping under the supervision of the City Engineer’s Department.

“This is just another reason why we are calling on citizens to observe their civil responsibilities, so the Council can continue with such initiatives. That’s why we need persons to pay their taxes and outstanding fees to the Council. It goes a long way — not only cleaning and providing services in the city, but it helps to create employment and keep people off the street,” King related.

The Town Clerk noted that those hired to work, the majority of whom are young men, are involved in gainful employment. The Council has thus reiterated its call for citizens to pay the necessary dues to the city, so that the necessary assistance can be provided in bettering Georgetown.

Regards,

DEBRA LEWIS

Public Relations Officer (ag)

Mayor and City Council