Parks, Gardens and Nature

In and around our capital city of Georgetown, you can find Parks, Gardens and even a Zoo. Most of you enjoy visiting these spaces but have you ever pondered on the roles they play in the lives of people generally and urban dwellers in particular? Parks and Gardens are not just city perks, they are spaces for people to interact with nature. What’s more, is that these spaces have great impact on a child’s development and no doubt have in some way influenced who you are today.

Parks control flood and heat

Parks and gardens are sometimes also called green spaces large – with their relatively large unpaved areas, covered by grass and bordered by trees. These and indeed most grass covered spaces are important as a flood control measure. This is because they allow a lot of rainwater to filter down into the soil and so reduce the quantity (of rainwater) that runs off into drains during heavy rainfall. All over the world cities realize that Parks and other green spaces are a cost-effective way of flood control.

Cities have a lot of paved and asphalted areas which create what is called the heat island effect – meaning that the temperature in cities is usually much higher than in rural less paved and built-up areas. It has been recognized that the trees and other vegetation in Parks and Gardens play a big role in helping to reduce the higher temperatures in cities.

Parks improve community and health

Parks serve as community centres providing a space for people to meet and interact. This is very evident in our National Park, for example, where people meet, to picnic, fly kites, and play games e.g. football, cricket, and rugby.

Parks are areas where the air is clean – being relatively free of pollution from high traffic and industries. Another bonus, is Parks are fairly quiet spaces; as such, people visiting them can enjoy the sounds of nature e.g. birdsong and frogs croaking and insets humming – our Zoological Park is a great space for bird-watching!

Generally, people who frequent Parks have good mental health; no doubt this is linked to being close to nature, able to relax and thus experiencing reduced stress. In fact, studies have been done which have found that even ten minutes in a Park reduces stress – something to think about!

Parks are a place for people to exercise and stay fit. It is common to see jogging and walking enthusiasts making good use of the “track” in the National Park. The National Park is known to be a place for cyclists to train and race.

Parks create a stable child

Being outside and playing in nature is crucial for the healthy development of children. Learning to play in nature improves co-ordination; the child’s ability to learn and reduces attention disorders by enabling the brain to focus better. Spending time in nature has been observed to be better for the emotional stability and mental health of children. Further, Parks provide great opportunities for parents to bond with children, and for children to make new friends in the neighbourhood. A big Park is also a great place for a child’s birthday, giving them the opportunity to run around safely and learn to appreciate nature.

Parks need people

Just as people need Parks, Parks also need people. People bring Parks alive! Without us, Parks would really not be complete. However, not all Parks are created equal. Some are created just for conservation of nature – plants, animals, and ecosystems; these are not open for much interference by humans. However, our National Park, Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and Promenade Gardens, however are examples for people to enjoy. As we visit these spaces though, we need to be conscious of their value to our health and well-being and to treat them with respect. A good way to show respect, is to be responsible for our trash – disposing of it in the bins provided in the Parks and Gardens or taking it home where we can dispose of it properly. Let’s take care of our natural spaces, and they will continue to take care of us!

KNOW YOUR PARKS AND GARDENS!

Unscramble the words to find the name of some Parks and Gardens in Guyana.

1. kmaIraow anNtoila kaPr

2. eaiKutre notaNail rkPa

3. Nonialat kPra

4. anBaotlci dresGna

5. ciaogZollo rPka

WORDSEARCH – THINGS YOU DO AT THE PARK



Words

BIRD-WATCHING

CYCLING

DOG-WALKING

FOOTBALL

PICNICKING

PLAY

RELAXING

WALKING

‘Cities without parks have no limbs to play, no lungs to breathe, no mind to wonder, no heart to live, and no spirit to soar.’- steve coleman

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O EIT Division, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com