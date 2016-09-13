Paradise, Tuschen squatters urged to get off gov’t reserves

SEVERAL squatters in the Region Four community of Paradise, East Coast Demerara and the Region Three community of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo have been urged to discontinue squatting following a visit to the communities on Friday by Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Patterson, and officials of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), including members of its enforcement arms.During that visit, the minister and team observed that a number of persons in the two communities — warned against squatting on state reserves -– have recommenced squatting on lands in those communities.

Representatives from the two communities had, last week, visited the minister to complain about the poor state of the road, and bad drainage caused by persons living on state reserves. Equipment used to effect drainage and road works would usually use the reserves.

“CH&PA had written them, telling them to stop squatting on the reserves. Some of them moved, and have now moved back. That is defiance,” Minister Adams-Patterson noted. She noted that a number of these persons were issued with house lots.

Restating Government’s commitment to offering an alternative solution to those who would be removed from the squatting area, the minister explained that those persons would either be issued a house lot or benefit from easy access to low/affordable apartments or condominiums that Government would soon build. “We are going to give them first preference, and we are going to make it affordable,” the minister explained.

The minister explained that the CH&PA would again write those persons who are squatting on the reserve. “If they do not want to move, the hammer will fall (on them),” she warned. “We are going to warn them again; and if they do not move, we are going to break their structures,” she said, adding: “I believe you can only give people a chance if they are willing. We have to bring order to this country; and if bringing order means that we have to remove some of these people, then we have to.”

Minister Adams-Patterson has visited and inspected the communities, given that the schemes are yet to be handed over to the respective local Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and as such, they are still the responsibility of the Ministry of Communities.

On the issue of roads, Minister Adams-Patterson promised, “What I have seen today will certainly be addressed.”

(GINA)