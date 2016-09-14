Pandit Tillack apologises

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me space to offer an apology to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, the Hon: Mr. Sydney Allicock, MP, and to the Indigenous people of Guyana.Firstly, I take full responsibility for my presentation, and wish to offer my sincere apology. However, words cannot adequately express how sorry I am for this rather unfortunate turn of event. Although the intent of my presentation was good, because I believe in the ideals for social cohesion, the message was negatively received.

Regards,

PANDIT DEODAT TILLACK