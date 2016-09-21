‘Operation Safeway’ nets hundreds of speedsters

…as police get more radar guns, breathalyser kits

ALMOST a week into “Operation Safeway”, the police have already arrested 41 persons for driving above the prescribed alcohol limit, and charged 356 persons with speeding. This is according to Traffic Chief, Dion Moore, who handed out various new equipment to divisional traffic heads at Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary yesterday. Moore handed over 20 radars, 30 breathalyser kits, 100 traffic wands, 60 reflectorised vests and 100 traffic cones which will be used by all the respective divisions.

‘Operation Safeway’ is a joint effort of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, and the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), and is aimed at bringing an end to road accidents, as well as to ensure that drivers of motor vehicles adhere to the traffic laws.

The operation will see traffic ranks on the road conducting rigid exercises throughout the country, but more especially in Georgetown and on the East Bank and East Coast Demerara.

There will also be an increase in traffic patrols, both day and night, and the re-introduction of spotting exercises, as well as an increase in the deployment of ranks in hot spots for accidents, and frequent use of radar guns to target speeding drivers, along with random breathalyser testing.

Moore said the breathalysers and radars will be used to its fullest capacity, as ranks increase their visibility on the roadways.

He said that along the East Bank corridor in “A” division (Georgetown/East Bank Demerara) has registered the most fatal accidents, followed by “C” Division (East Coast of Demerara), which is specifically under the police radar.

“In all of the divisions, there will be ongoing operations by day and by night. By night, there will be more vehicular patrols, and within those patrols, you will find ranks performing random breathalyser testing,” Moore said, adding:

“We emphasise the point that ranks performing duties on the road must at all times be visible, hence the need for reflectorised vests; this will enhance their capability in terms of drivers recognising them.”

He said that over 200 traffic ranks will be on the roadways working a 24/7 shift system, particularly at nights.