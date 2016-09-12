One held for Guyanese teacher’s death

By Alva Solomon

POLICE in The Bahamas have reportedly arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Guyanese school teacher Marisha Bowen. Relatives reported on Sunday that information from sources on the island suggested that a suspect was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the 35-year-old teacher’s death.

The Bahamas Tribune reported that police are investigating the death of a Charles W Saunders school teacher, who was found dead in her home off Soldier Road Friday morning. She bore a single stab wound.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Bahamas Tribune that the woman was found shortly after 08:00hrs on Friday by residents of an apartment complex on Read Sea Road, off Sumner Street, with a single wound to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours had heard screaming around 07:00 hrs, which may have led to her discovery. Investigators found no sign of forced entry, which suggested that the mother of two knew her killer(s).

Reports are that the former Brickdam Secondary School teacher had separated from her husband several years ago and recently ended another relationship.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.