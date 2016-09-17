Ombudsman dies

Ombudsman Justice Winston Moore passed away on Friday night after a period of illness. Justice Moore assumed the post of Ombudsman in January 2014 after the Office of the Ombudsman has been without the key personnel for almost a decade.

His duties included the investigation and resolution of complaints relative to public issues. President David Granger in a message of condolence said that Justice Moore began his legal career as an Attorney-at-Law in 1983.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, in 1998, he was appointed high Court Judge. In 2007 Justice Moore served as the Judge Advocate for Guyana Defence Force. On January 13, 2014 Justice Moore was sworn in as the Ombudsman of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

“His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extends heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Ms. Viera Moore and children; Nichole, Gary, Gavin and Kevin, as well as other family members and friends of the late Justice Winston Moore,” the release concluded.