No need for a forensic audit of WICB – Cameron

PRESIDENT of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Dave Cameron has come out swinging at the appeals of former presidents and officials of his organisation who have asked that CARICOM do a forensic audit on the organisation.According to the president, there is no need for a forensic audit because the finances of the WICB are a matter of public record.

Cameron says anybody who wants to look can go to windiescricket.com.

“Since Dave Cameron has become president of the West Indies Cricket Board, we have strengthened our internal audit process and governance so we have now a committee called an audit risk and compliance.

“We have the services of PricewaterhouseCoopers and we have quarterly meetings with our auditors KMPG so all of our accounts are on the website for full viewing for everybody and that’s my response to that,” said Cameron.

Former presidents Ken Gordon and Pat Rousseau have said the future of West Indies cricket is in jeopardy if things are left unchecked, the former going as far as calling the present board ‘untouchable’.

However, Cameron insists that his organisation has been more transparent and open to change than any previous body.

“When we took over three years ago we went to CARICOM and we asked CARICOM to play a bigger role and have us come and report to CARICOM on a quarterly basis and they have not seized the opportunity but we are always here.

“We think CARICOM is a very important partner, government in particular, and we continue to believe that and we operate in that manner,” he said.