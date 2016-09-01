Top Story
Thursday, 1 September 2016
Nine Haitians fined for entering Guyana illegally

August 31, 2016

NINE Haitian nationals were Wednesday fined $20,000 each after admitting to entering Guyana illegally.They appeared before city magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.DSC_0408
Through the translation of an interpreter, Feird Jean , the Haitians — Dominique Homme, Maccus Samuel, Pawel Thomas, Ricot Zulmas ,Emmanueul Ollean Calles Jorrd Jean, Fedlin Jeane, and Horat Fedeen — pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them.DSC_0411
The charge stated that on August 29, 2016 at Springlands, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer and they failed to present themselves t to the nearest immigration officer.DSC_0399
If the Haitians fail to pay the fine, they would be sentenced to two weeks imprisonment and would be deported after.

 

