Night Cap hosts two-day art fair

OVERSEAS-based Guyanese artist George Simon in collaboration with the management of the Night Cap restaurant last Friday launched a two-day art fair at the establishment’s Pere Street Kitty location.Rena Rufino, assistant manager at Night Cap, in an interview described the project and how it took shape from idea to actual event featuring works from more than fifteen artists and craft producers attached to various groups including the Main Street Artists, Guycraft and the Guyana Women Artists’ Association. “Before George came back from Paraguay we were talking about having an exhibition here at Night Cap because we wanted to help promote Guyanese artists and their work. We were in communication about this project for two months while he was still in Paraguay and we weren’t even sure if it would’ve happened. When he came here we showed him the space and he said ‘Let’s do it!’ That was two weeks ago so it was very short notice.”

Although Rufino acknowledged that they were unable to connect with all the artists and craft producers, she stated that by making it a monthly art fair they are hoping to have a rotating list of exhibitors since there is a twenty-five-person capacity at the venue. Persons interested in participating in their next event are asked to contact Rena Rufino on telephone number 670-4986 or email rufino_rena@yahoo.com.