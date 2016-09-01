New PNCR Executive Committee dominated by women

THE Central Executive Committee of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has been named and notably, the body is dominated by women. Of the twelve appointees, eight are females.Meanwhile, Attorney-at -Law James Bond and Director of Sport, Christopher Jones join a number of young members who were elected to the Committee during the party’s recently concluded 19th Biennial Delegates’ Congress.

Both Bond and Jones competed for office. Jones, the country’s director of sport, who was also competing for the post of Vice-Chairman dropped out, while Bond followed through and secured 148 votes.

Apart from Jones and Bond, members of the Central Executive Committee are Annette Ferguson (Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure), Winston Felix (Minister of Citizenship), Amna Ally (Minister of Social Cohesion) Lurlene Nestor (former Parliamentarian), Larry London, Carol Smith-Joseph, Patricia Chase-Green (City Mayor), Hazel Pinder, Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Jennifer Ferreira-Dougal, Genevieve Allen (Regional Chairman for Region Four) and Cheryl Sampson (Advisor to the Ministry of Education).

The female arm of the party, the National Council of Women (NCW) also elected new officers. Volda Lawrence will serve as chairperson, while first and second Vice Chairpersons are Carol Smith-Joseph and Alshazie Baksh-Ramlakhan, respectively. Yonette Fortune has been elected Assistant National Secretary, while Hazel Pinder and Ramwattie Jagdeo were elected Treasurer and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, respectively.

Nineteen persons competed for positions on the Central Committee of the NCW of which only fifteen of those persons were elected.

President David Granger returned unopposed as Leader of the Party, with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, Lawrence and Norton returning as Chairman, First and Second Vice Chairpersons, respectively. Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has been elected Treasurer of the party.