National Intermediate Boxing Championships start Friday

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will run off the second Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing Championships (formerly the National Intermediate Championships) beginning Friday from 19:00hrs at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.Seven gyms from across Guyana will be seeking to dethrone defending champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who have been dominating for more than a decade.

The name was changed last year in recognition of Guyana’s first Commonwealth professional boxing champion Lennox Blackmoore who in 1977 defeated Nigerian Jonathan Dele for the British Commonwealth lightweight title.

Blackmoore subsequently challenged Aaron Pryor for the World Boxing Association’s title but suffered a knock-out. He then challenged Antonio Cervantes in 1981 for the FECABOX welterweight title and lost on points.

Meanwhile, Forgotten Youth Foundation’s Diwani Lampkin was voted the Best Boxer on show at last year’s championships. He is no longer qualified to fight in this year’s intermediate championships.

The championships end on Sunday.