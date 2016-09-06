Narine, Allicock fight ruled No-Contest

THE Guyana Boxing Board of Control has officially declared the Anthony Narine debut fight against Keeve Allicock a No-Contest upon review of the fight tape from the ‘Bad Intentions’ card which was held on August 27. The initial decision of the fight saw Narine win after Allicock was disqualified for throwing an illegal blow after the referee called for the action to stop.

However, the review of the fight recording showed Allicock’s illegal blow was in response to one by Narine. after the referee had called a stop to the action. The blow, also illegal, caused Narine, too, to be disqualified from the fight.

Both boxers will see their records adjusted to reflect the new results.