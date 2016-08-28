NAREI helping to create vibrant coconut industry

Up to 2008, coconut was looked at as a bad product that contributed to health complications. However, research has shown quite the opposite. This remarkable crop has 127 uses and the western hemisphere and South East Asia are making the best of them. Several CARICOM members including Guyana have been making strides to revive the coconut industry.

In Guyana, farmers are investing in the coconut industry. Coconut has been the main non-traditional export. The exports have been dominated by products containing minimal value addition. In terms of export value, de-husked coconuts account for 70 percent, followed by copra at 15 percent, crude oil at 9 percent and coconut water at two percent.

Stakeholders in the coconut industry are yet to unleash its true potential. Dr. Oudho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer of National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) foresees coconut being a major player in the in the local economy. After all, it has numerous opportunities for value addition.

As such, NAREI has taken a proactive approach towards developing the industry. Efforts are ongoing to create a vibrant industry within the next two years. NAREI is currently conducting research in the areas of Integrated Pest Management and plant varieties; mapping of coconut estates; providing technical support to farmers; and monitoring the importation of planting materials.

NAREI is partnering with the Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (that is implementing the Regional Coconut Project funded by the European Union) to provide technical support to farmers. Recently, the Regional Coconut Project conducted a workshop focusing on Good Agricultural Practices and Integrated Pest Management for Coconut Plantations. The workshop targeted 50 farmers from different coconut producing Regions. It was held at the Grand Coastal Inn, East Coast Demerara.

Addressing the workshop, Dr. Homenauth shared good news with farmers. He related that additional relief to combat the Red Palm Mite is available. Within a month chemicals will be distributed. “No farmer will be left out…if one farm is not treated the other farms will still be at risk,” he added. The relief is made possible through a $49M assistance provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting held between Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder and farmers.

Furthermore, to find a long-term solution, NAREI is conducting experiments to create natural enemies that would combat the red Palm Mite as part of its Integrated Pest Management approach. It is expected that the natural enemies will feed off of the Red Palm Mite. The Institute is looking to have the natural enemies in coconut plantations by year-end. “We cannot eradicate the Red Palm Mite but we can minimize it,” Dr. Homenuath said.

Another major development that will be rolled out in October 2016 is the establishment of three coconut nurseries. They will be located at Pomeroon (Region Two), Wakenaam, (Region Three) and Mon Repos (Region Four). The estimated cost for the project is $3.5M. Dr. Homenauth pointed out that NAREI, even with the nurseries, would not be able to supply the needs of all farmers. Therefore, farmers will need to select and propagate their own planting materials. Tips on how to select planting materials that will produce high yield were given at the workshop.

Dr. Homenauth said that it is heartening to see farmers getting involved in large scale production of coconuts. It is an optimistic sign that good things are ahead for the coconut industry.