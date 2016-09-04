Nappi children get bicycles, other gifts

IN observance of Indigenous Heritage month, the Ministry of Communities on Saturday made donations to the indigenous people of Nappi village in Region Nine. Bicycles, food items and cosmetics were distributed to residents who gathered at the community ground to celebrate their heritage day. It was a fun-filled day as residents were able to socialise with friends and family, participate in sporting activities, and of course, enjoy indigenous delicacies. Indigenous Heritage Month this year is being celebrated under the theme ““Our Culture, Earth’s Future – Save the Environment, Live the Indigenous Way.” Photo shows Ministers Dawn Hastings and Valerie Patterson, officials of the Ministry of Communities, and the people of Nappi with the bicycles which were donated. The bicycles will be used by the children to get to school

(Ravin Singh photo)