NAMILCO Under-17 football set to resume today in Essequibo

IMPROVED weather conditions have resulted in the resumption of the NAMILCO-sponsored countrywide Under-17 football tournament on the Essequibo Coast.One game is set for today with Dartmouth Dominators FC taking on Good Hope at the New Opportunity Corps ground in Onderneeming from 15:00hrs

Tomorrow, Good Hope take on Henrietta from 15:00hrs at the New Opportunity Corps ground. More football action is scheduled to continue next weekend

The competition began on May 14, 2016 involving seven clubs from across the Region and after three preliminary rounds; Henrietta United Football Club lead the standings with 12 points.

When contacted, president of the Essequibo Coast and Pomeroon Football Association (ECPFA), Compton Haynes, revealed that the clubs are all eager to resume following the unfavourable weather conditions which had kept the grounds unfit for play over several months.

Haynes, who is also the Coordinator of the tournament told Chronicle Sport that with schools now reopened, most of the players will be available to represent their clubs and an exciting finish is anticipated given the high skills level of the competing teams.

He also expressed his delight at the exposure enjoyed by the young footballers especially those emerging from the hinterland districts including Mainstay and Wakapau, which are Amerindian villages. Incidentally, Wakapau Football Club had to withdraw after their initial participation due to financial constraints.

At the conclusion of the competition, the club with the most points will be declared the winners and will receive trophies and medals. Additionally, the ECPFA will select a batch of players to be enlisted for a GFF-sponsored Football Academy in Georgetown.

The tournament is being jointly hosted by the National Milling Company and the Guyana Football Federation in conjunction with the respective local football associations across the country.