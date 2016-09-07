Top Story
Wednesday, 7 September 2016
NAMILCO's Public Relations Consultant Hafeez Khan (left), co-Chairman of the meet Colin Boyce (second from left), Alita Moore (third from left), NAMILCO's Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod (centre), Winston George (third from right) and Assistant to the Managing Director Autamaram Lakeram along with two company representatives at the presentation ceremony.
NAMILCO rewards Boyce and Jefford top athletes

September 6, 2016

THE National Milling Company (NAMILCO) yesterday rewarded Winston George and Alita Moore for their top performances at the recently concluded Boyce and Jefford Classic. George and Moore sweep the sprint events and led the Police Progressive Athletics Club to their third consecutive championship title.
They each a received a cheque worth $50 000 from the milling company.

