THE National Milling Company (NAMILCO) yesterday rewarded Winston George and Alita Moore for their top performances at the recently concluded Boyce and Jefford Classic. George and Moore sweep the sprint events and led the Police Progressive Athletics Club to their third consecutive championship title.
They each a received a cheque worth $50 000 from the milling company.
NAMILCO rewards Boyce and Jefford top athletes
