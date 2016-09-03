NAACIE protests sidelining of bauxite union

Dear Editor,

THE National Association of Agricultural, Commercial & Industrial Employees (NAACIE) is alarmed that local Bauxite workers’ interests and welfare are now increasingly dependent on the priorities of expatriate ownership and management.NAACIE also notes, with trepidation, the sidelining of the legal and constitutional representation of one union in the bauxite sector — the Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU) — seemingly in preference to a company, (RUSAL)/Government’s relationship.

This is wholly reprehensible, as it undermines trade union democracy, whereby bauxite workers are now shrewdly being denied representation by the GB&GWU, the union of their choice.

Trade union representation is a constitutional guarantee for citizens and workers of Guyana, according to Article 147 of the Guyana Constitution. This Article is a legitimate right which must be embraced by employers, employees and the entire Labour Movement. For whilst a Ministry or Department of Labour is there to conciliate on technical matters relevant to non-agreement, or statements between employers and unions, never should any Government seek to usurp the status and role of a union elected by workers.

As one of the unions in the bauxite Industry, representative of workers employed by BOSAI Guyana, NAACIE views the infringements by the RUSAL employers with mighty concern. What is to happen in Guyana’s new oil and gas sector, which will obviously be managed by other expatriates? NAACIE views with disquiet the ongoing saga — whereby RUSAL is refusing to recognize GB&GWU, in keeping with the laws of Guyana. It seems to suggest that trade union representation in the burgeoning oil and gas sector will be a non-starter. This is not what the coalition Government promised.

NAACIE supports union recognition for RUSAL workers, in keeping with the laws of the GB&GWU, and offers its unstinted solidarity to this union. All workers of Guyana: respect the right to be unionised.

Regards,

KENNETH JOSEPH,

General-Secretary, NAACIE