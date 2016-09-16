MV Barima to resume operations next month

By Alva Solomon

Residents of the North West District can expect a relief from river transport woes since the Motor Vessel (MV) Barima is expected out of the shipyard in October and will join the MV Lady Northcote to service the Region One routes.Residents have complained of the dire need for additional vessels to service the route on a frequent basis since only the Lady Northcote has been moving goods and passengers to the region.

Minister within the Minister of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson told reporters on Thursday that the service is expected to be fully complimented by February next year when the MV Kimbia, which also plies the route, is expected out of the shipyard.

She explained that the approval of $194M for the rehabilitation of the two engines onboard the MV Kimbia is set to commence soon since they were taken out and sent to Holland to be rehabilitated.

“They should arrive there by this month-end,” she said of the vessel’s engines, noting that the contractor has informed that it will take a period of five months for the engines to be rehabilitated.

She said that the Lady Northcote which currently plies the Port Georgetown –Kumaka/Port Kaituma routes will continue to ply the routes while the MV Barima is expected to join the older vessel next month.

She explained that the contractor has informed that the MV Barima will be operational on October 8, noting that the vessel’s two generators and winch have to be replaced.

Meanwhile, patrons on the Essequibo Coast will also experience relief in river transport since the Chinese-built ferries MV Sabanto and MV Kanawan are back in operation.

They are expected to restart operations along the Essequibo Coast and at the Essequibo Islands.

As regards the Good Hope Stelling near Supenaam, she said that the authorities apologise for the situation there regarding works to be undertaken to remedy the problem.

The stelling was damaged when the Sabanto crashed into the structure late in July.

“In the earliest of time works will commence,” Ferguson said noting that a sum of $17M will be expended on fixing the stelling.

She said works will include the driving of piles, replacement of metal plates among other works at the stelling. Ferguson said the works will last for seven days and will be undertaken by the Demerara Harbour Bridge.