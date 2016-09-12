Muslims observe Eid today

THOUSANDS of Muslims will today observe the festival of sacrifice Eid-ul-Adha, commonly called “Kurbani” at their various mosques countrywide.Meten Meer Zorg (East) Masjid Imam Haleem Khan reflecting on the message of the festival said Eid-ul-Adha is the second of two religious holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide each year.

It is an occasion on which Muslims everywhere were encouraged to make every kind of sacrifice for the spiritual, moral, social, and economic uplift of mankind and especially their own.

Khan explained that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zul-Haj and commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God’s command, before God then intervened, through his angel, and instructed that a sheep be sacrificed instead.

Underscoring one of the practices for the holiday, Khan said in remembrance of Ibrahim’s obedience, Muslims offer a sacrifice, usually in the form of a bull, on the day of the celebration.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is often divided into three parts.

The family retains one third; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.

The Imam related that families would come together and purchase an animal (only these animals can be sacrificed – cattle, camel and sheep\goat) and then later share it to family, friends and the less fortunate.

At home, families were involved in the preparation of special dishes. The day ends with families visiting each other and exchanging greetings.

The three-day Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Adha will begin with special prayers at 06:30 hrs. Eid-ul-Adha also marks the completion of the pilgrimage to Mecca by Muslims.