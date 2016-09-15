Mrs Nagamootoo takes ‘Do Good’ mission to Vergenoegen

MRS SITA Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo Wednesday distributed school supplies to the children of the Vergenoegen Nursery School in Region.With funds from the Ralph Joseph Charitable Foundation, named after a family friend, Ralph Joseph, formerly from Whim Village, Mrs. Nagamootoo has been visiting schools and communities distributing sport gears, books and school supplies, the Prime Minister’s office stated in a press release.

Mrs Nagamootoo was accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Regional Representative for Region 3 Harry Deokinanan, District Education Officer Ann Boston and Headmistress of the nursery school, Sharon Bascom.

The visit to the school coincides with Education Month 2016, which is currently being observed and Mrs. Nagamootoo believes that the timing is appropriate. “I thought it would be a good thing to come out and meet with the teachers and move around with the children,” Mrs Nagamooto said.

Recently Mrs. Nagamootoo has been observing Literacy Day and Education Month by visiting various schools in Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo.

“She has brought joy to children by starting early childhood education in Shieldstown, Albouystown, Bel Air Village, Bath, Auchlyne and now Vergenoegen,” the Prime Minister’s office stated.

Earlier, Mrs Nagamootoo took her “Do Good” mission to Hiawa, Annai and Surama in the Rupununi and several West Bank Demerara communities.