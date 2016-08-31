Motion passed for City constables to secure Hamilton Green’s home

THE majority of City Councillors voted in favour of a motion to have the services of the City Constabulary Department extended to former prime minister and mayor Hamilton Green.The motion was moved by Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and seconded by Councillor Heston Bostwick at the council’s most recent statutory meeting.

Until a package becomes available from government, City Hall wants Green to benefit from the services of security guards at his residence.

Chase-Green said the former mayor served for 20 years in a succession and that his is a unique case. “At the end of this period, it will be up for discussion for any other mayor,” Chase-Green noted.