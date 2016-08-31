Motion passed for City constables to secure Hamilton Green’s home

Top Story
Wednesday, 31 August 2016
Former Prime Minister and Mayor Hamilton Green
THE majority of City Councillors voted in favour of a motion to have the services of the City Constabulary Department extended to former prime minister and mayor Hamilton Green.The motion was moved by Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and seconded by Councillor Heston Bostwick at the council’s most recent statutory meeting.

Until a package becomes available from government, City Hall wants Green to benefit from the services of security guards at his residence.

Chase-Green said the former mayor served for 20 years in a succession and that his is a unique case. “At the end of this period, it will be up for discussion for any other mayor,” Chase-Green noted.

