Mother seeks help in locating missing teenager

It has been one week since 14-year-old Dootmattie Persaud known as ‘Emily’ left her Lot 30 Industry Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara and she has not been seen since.

Her distressed mother Lalita Seegobin is now seeking the assistance of the public and the police. Seegobin told the Guyana Chronicle that the teenager was last seen on September 01, 2016 at 60 Williams and Queen Street, Kitty at the base of P&R Taxi Service wearing a blue top and short blue jeans with black slippers.

A missing person’s report was made at the Kitty Police Station. The teenager attends the Richard Ishmael Secondary School. According to the mother, on one occasion she called her daughter’s cell phone and a man answered, saying that he was in Bartica.

The mother claimed that she called the cell phone again and the man verbally abused her, saying “yal will hear from her, but we need to hear money talk first.” The phone has since been switched off.

The mother explained that her daughter previously lived with her grandmother at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (EDC) and was accused of attempting to drink a poisonous substance. She then relocated with her mother in Industry.

“I only had a baby Wednesday last and on the Thursday she just disappeared, she left home and said god bless me with another daughter and that she will come back one day.

“Me and her father separated since she was born, I left her and her brother home when I visited the hospital to deliver at Medical Arts,” the distraught mother said.

She explained that her daughter had visited her at the hospital the day she went missing and nothing appeared to be awkward.