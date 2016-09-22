Mother of 5 jailed for stealing money

A MOTHER of five was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after she admitted to stealing $280,000 from Kurt Steel.Thirty-one-year old Malinda Beaton of ‘A’ Field Sophia appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan Wednesday charged with simple larceny; the court heard that on September 5, 2016 at Independence Boulevard, she stole the money.

The woman was unrepresented but told the court that she only stole the money since she needed it to provide for her children who are still in school.

It was noted that on the day in question, Beaton asked Steel if he would like to purchase her cellphone for $6,000, to which he refused. However, Beaton reported that the complainant made a sexual proposal and promised to give her the money then. She accepted and after he fell asleep, Beaton said she stole the money and left.