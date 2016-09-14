More trials for Beach footballers

THE Guyana Beach Football Association (GBFA) will stage trials this coming Sunday to select the national training squad to prepare for next year’s CONCACAF Preliminary World Cup qualifiers.

According to the president of the GBFA, Rollin Tappin, “due to the unavailability of some of the players selected for the trials, last Sunday we only had 15 out of 25 in attendance and we feel it is important to hold other trials this Sunday after which the squad of 20 will be announced”.The GBFA has appointed Abdullah Hamid as the head coach of the first national selection of Beach footballers and are awaiting ratification from the GFF on the proposed assistant. The GBFA is expected to meet with the GFF and the NSC shortly to finalise plans for Guyana’s participation.

Tappin added that in addition to training preparations the GBFA is also tasked with raising G$3.5M to cover the cost for 12 players and three officials to participate in Florida next January 29 to February 5.

The final of the FIFA World Cup Beach football is set for the Bahamas in April of next year.