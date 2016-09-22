More expeditors recommended for Barima-Waini sub regions

OFFICIALS of Region One have recommended that the work load of the current expeditor assigned to that region, be reduced to facilitate the prompt and efficient delivery of government provided goods to the region’s three sub areas.It had been noted that only one expeditor is assigned to Region One and is responsible for the delivery of goods and services relating to the health and education sectors. That person also performs duties for the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), which includes administrative work.

During a recent visit to Region One, Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton heard complaints from Regional Vice Chairman, Sarah Browne, Director of Vector Control Services, Dr. Horace Cox, as well as nurses from the Kumaka District Hospital of the untimely delivery of drugs requested from the Materials Management Unit. They said that this late delivery would eventually result in a drug shortage in the various sub-regions.

The pharmacist of the Kumaka District Hospital told the minister that, “Our drugs would usually come from Materials Management Unit (MMU), but the time that it takes to get here, sometimes we run short.”

Suggestions were made for expeditors to be assigned to each sub-region so as to have a more time efficient system for the delivery of goods, materials and services provided by the respective ministries coming from central Georgetown.

Minister Norton assured the regional officials that this issue will be brought to the attention of the respective subject ministers and looked into at the shortest possible time.

Currently, the ‘Lady Northcote’ is the only vessel servicing the region. That ferry travels from Georgetown to Region One fortnightly, stopping once at Mabaruma, then Port Kaituma. However, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is working towards having another vessel to complement the Lady Northcote service. (GINA)