Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident at the headquarters of the MMC Security Service at Happy Acres on the East Coast of Demerara on Saturday morning.

Reports are that one of the ranks at the security service shot his colleague during an argument, fatally wounding him.

In August 2008, a rank attached to the service died from gunshot wounds at the security service base soon after reporting for duty. Michael Thomas’ death was ruled a self-inflicted accident.