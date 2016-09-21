MMC security guard charged with murder of colleague

The MMC Security guard who allegedly shot and killed his colleague during an argument on September 17 was charged on Tuesday with murder.

Kevin Stephens of La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge. He was unrepresented and was remanded to prison until October 26, 2016.

The court heard that on the day in question, Stephens shot Hubert Verwayne, a driver of the same security firm at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara. Verwayne was a father of four and resided at 710 Block 8, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The accused reportedly told detectives that “they keep f*^#* around my daughter,” and he seemed to be in a daze. Initial enquiries revealed that the driver was in the company of several other employees when the suspect, armed with a shotgun, approached in a rage, accusing the deceased and others of making ill remarks about his daughter and he then opened fire, killing Verwayne.

One other employee received shotgun wounds to his left hand and was receiving medical attention.

Sleuths said the man is not saying anything much but made it known that he was being tantalised by his colleagues at the worksite, causing him to lose control.

According to the wife of the deceased, Shelly Verwayne, a postmortem examination on Monday morning revealed that her loved one died from a gunshot injury to the chest. The woman, who is a beverage vendor, said the death of her husband of 10 years is a shock because he left home for work as normal and next she heard he was dead.

They had been together for 18 years. She said her husband celebrated his 36th birthday two Saturdays ago. He had been working with the MMC Security Service for the past two and a half months and was a part-time route 32 mini-bus driver.