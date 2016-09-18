MMC guard kills driver, wounds other employee

By Michel Outridge

A SECURITY guard attached to one of the country’s leading security companies shot and killed a driver of the same company Saturday, while wounding another employee.

Officials of the security arm of the Mekdeci Mining Company (MMC) and the police are trying to ascertain what may have caused the seemingly “normal” security guard to go berserk.

Dead is Hubert Verwayne, 36, of Lot 710 Block B Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The incident has left employees in a state of shock, so much so that many could not talk about it while others expressed disgust as well as surprise.

Police reported that the suspect, 24, is in police custody as sleuths intensify the probe.

The incident occurred about 08:00hrs Saturday morning at the Security Service’s Office at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara.

Initial enquiries revealed that the driver was in the company of several other employees when the suspect, armed with a shotgun, approached in a rage, accusing the deceased and others of making ill remarks about his daughter; in the process, he opened fire, killing Verwayne.

One other employee received shotgun wounds to his left hand and is receiving medical attention. Verwayne is said to have succumbed to a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man’s grieving wife, Shelly Verwayne, told the Guyana Chronicle that she received the dreadful news of her husband’s death via a telephone call and she visited the MMC office to enquire how he was killed.

She was told that after management reviewed the surveillance footage, it was observed that the suspect began discharging the shotgun indiscriminately at his colleagues after a brief exchange of words.

The mother of four, a beverage vendor, said the death of her husband of 10 years is a shock because he left home for work as normal and next she heard he was dead.

They had been together for 18 years. She said her husband celebrated his 36th birthday two Saturdays ago.

He had been working with the MMC Security Service for the past two and a half months and was a part-time route 32 mini-bus driver.

Mrs. Verwayne told the Guyana Chronicle that they had four children, including twin girls who are two years old.

She related that the company said they will be in touch with her to sort out his benefits.