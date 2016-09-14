Missing Montrose pensioner found dead at airport

SEVENTY-four-year-old pensioner, Hedley Williams, of Third Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara who was recently reported missing was found at dead at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).According to reports, the man and some relatives had gone to the airport on Sunday to receive a family member who was coming into the country.

It has been confirmed that he was found dead yesterday some 400 feet from where the minibus he and his relatives used to take them to the airport was parked.

He was found in a garbage heap in the vicinity of the CJIA’s maintenance building.

Reports are that Williams was left in the minibus, while his relatives went into the airport’s arrival lounge to await the visiting party.

Based on footage from the airport’s CCTV camera, Williams was last seen exiting the minibus and proceeding north where several stands are situated. He was seen headed in that direction until he was well out of the cameras’ range.

Said to be a diabetic, Williams was reportedly in the habit of wandering off, and losing sense of time.

Word is that based on preliminary investigations, Williams’ body bore mark of violence, and the police have not ruled out foul play.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today.