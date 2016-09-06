Miss Universe 2016 delegates officially introduced at sashing ceremony

By Tamica Garnett

AS the race intensify to find the ultimate beauty that will represent Guyana at the upcoming Miss Universe 2016 Pageant, 13 of the 14 beauties vying for the crown were officially introduced to the public for the first time at the “Sashing Event of the 2016 Miss Universe Guyana” held at Gravity Lounge Sunday night.Being sashed on Sunday was the experienced Soyini Fraser, along with Aysya Kelly, Malika Russell, Denisha Rogers, Ashley John, Iman Jaisingh, Meleisa DeFreitas, Rufieya Husain, Odessa

Grogan, Ariella Basdeo, Xameira Kippins, Keleisha Kelly, and Ashley Cameron.

The pageant originally had 15 finalists, however one young lady has dropped out, while another was reportedly not present for the sashing.

Off to an almost one hour late start, the event was chaired by Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, who called on the ladies to each give a brief introduction of themselves. It was here that the public could begin to get a feel of the girls who would be strong contenders in this pageant, and those who were not going to get far.

At least one delegate caught a sudden case of stage fright and stumbled through her introduction, but then there were those who just showed that they are going to be serious contenders.

There is no doubt that this year’s pageant is one with serious competition, containing several bigwigs like Husain, who reigned as the 2014 Miss Guyana World, and went on to place in the top ten at the international Miss World Pageant in London that year.

There is also the hard hitting HJTV PRO Soyini Fraser. Saying Fraser is no stranger to pageant life in Guyana is an understatement. Fraser is hoping to add the Miss Universe title under her belt with her line of other titles. Fraser was 2010 Miss Earth Guyana, Guyana’s 2011 representative to the Miss Princess of the World 2011, 2012 Miss United Nations, 2014 Miss Jamzone Guyana, as well as first runner up in the 2011 Miss World Guyana pageant.

Fraser is hoping fot the second time to charm the judges, having ended as the first runner-up in the 2014 Miss Universe Guyana pageant. She noted that she was encouraged to re-enter the pageant after the organisation came under new management.

Earlier this year the pageant franchise was attained by a former Miss World delegate Jyoti Hardat, noting that, “The Miss Guyana Universe organisation assures the public that the pageant will be run with honour, fairness and transparency.”

In her introduction, Fraser encouraged Guyanese to “sit back, relax and enjoy as my pageant sisters and I take you on a journey of exquisite Guyanese beauty”.

Fraser is not the only one giving the Miss Universe Guyana pageant another go. Nineteen year old Malika Russell and Whitehead are also repeat delegates.

Nineteen-year-old Russell was one of the contestants in last year’s delegates’ line-up. In her introduction on Sunday she aptly noted that she is “someone who never gives up, one who believes in perseverance.”

A prominent model and actress, Whitehead was second runner-up in the 2013 Miss Universe Guyana Pageant, where many had expected her to emerge the winner of that title.

Others of the night who were smooth in their introduction delivery included college graduate and aspiring radiation oncologist, Denisha Rogers; 24 year old Basdeo, whose concise introduction was well spoken, while Kippins’ overview was accompanied by fitting body language.

The “talented, beautiful, fierce, shy and very introverted”, not to mention tall, 19 year old Keleisha Kelly is another one to watch. While nothing but a smooth delivery was expected from NewsRoom achor Ashley John, who did not disappoint as she spoke of her FIT 360 platform.

The girls are expected to be engaged in several activities and training culminating with the official pageant on September 17 at the Marriott Hotel. General admission to the pageant stands at $10,000, while VIP seating is $15,000.

The winner of the pageant will represent Guyana at the international Miss Universe Pageant set for 1st January, 2017 in the Philippines, where she will compete against over 50 other contestants for the coveted crown.

The reigning Miss Universe is Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines