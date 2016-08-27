Minister Norton apologises

…says contract should not be revoked

By Ariana Gordon

VISIBLY nervous, Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, appeared before the local media to issue an apology for inaccurate utterances he had recently made in regard to the storage bond issue before the National Assembly.Facing mounting calls for him to be relieved of his portfolio,

Dr. Norton, in his apology, accepted total responsibility for his blunders, and said he was misled in some instances. He, however, opted not to tell the media who had misled him.

“I gave answers based on knowledge…and information presented to me,” he said, making reference to his statements before the House on August 8 in response to the payment of money owed to the New GPC, the pharmaceutical company whose bond the Ministry of Health had rented in the past; and the acquisition of the storage bond belonging to Larry Singh of Linden Holdings Inc.

Minister Norton said he does not believe the contract for the rental of the controversial Linden Holdings Inc. bond at Sussex Street should be revoked.

“I offer my sincere profound regret to President David Granger, Dr. Barton Scotland, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, my parliamentary colleagues, the parliamentary opposition, and all others,” a trembling Dr. Norton declared. “As Minister of Public Health, I know a high standard of duty is expected of me…I take full responsibility, and you have my commitment that it will not recur.”

Asked whether he believes an apology is sufficient to erase the incorrect statements made in the National Assembly, Minister Norton said that while the statements may not be erased, he has confronted his mistakes as a man should, and has taken responsibility for his actions.

He said he does not believe his mistakes warrant his resignation from office. He noted that he has been a health caregiver for approximately three decades, representing all of his professional life.

“I have admitted (that) I have made a mistake, which I take full responsibility for… Every effort will be made for it to not recur,” he promised, while defending the staff of the Ministry of Public Health.

Government, on Thursday, released to the media the unsigned Agreement of Tenancy between the Ministry of Public Health and Linden Holdings Inc., which according to Dr. Norton was signed by his Permanent Secretary Trevor Thomas and Larry Singh of Linden Holdings. The minister explained that in copying the document for release, the last page of the agreement was not included. “I immediately sent the page to the Clerk,” he said.

Minister Norton was not in a position to state who had signed as witnesses to the signing of the document, but he promised to have the information readily available to the press. Additionally, he was not in a position to explain why the contract speaks to the use of the Sussex Street location as a “professional office” space, as opposed to a bond.

“That may be a technicality that I may not be able to answer at this point,” he explained. What he was prepared to say, nevertheless, was that the Ministry of Public Health was in dire need of storage space but was not in need of the amount provided by the New GPC.

“We needed more storage space, but we do not need that amount we were asked to pay for since April… We were making every effort to save money by searching for a less expensive bond,” he told the media corp.

Dr. Norton said he had visited the storage facility at Sussex Street and was pleased with what he had seen. He could not state when the issue of the bond was discussed with his Permanent Secretary, but said, “I depend on him for advice.”

As questions increased in frequency, the minister became increasingly uneasy, especially since he was, for the most part, not in a position to respond readily.

“Minister, could you say who told Larry Singh about the need for the bond?” asked one journalist. The minister said he could not speak on the matter.

“Are you the fall guy, as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is suggesting?” asked another journalist. Dr Norton responded, “I don’t know anything about that.”

The Public Health Minister does not believe the existing three-year contract with Linden Holdings Inc. should be rescinded, and told the media that for the contract to be rescinded, there must be a collective response on the part of cabinet, “not a one-man decision.”

He asserted that no decision has been made to retender the contract. “I do not think there is a need to redo the contract,” said Dr. Norton, who admitted he is comfortable with the bond, but not with the entire situation that has landed him in proverbial ‘hot water’.

Director of Public Information (DPI), Imran Khan, who accompanied the Minister to the engagement with the media, made it clear that any rescinding of the contract may have legal implications for the Government. He also said the way forward is being assessed by the Government.

Asked whether he believes those who had misled him should be disciplined, the minister said, “I accept full responsibility.” He said he would use this experience as a stepping stone to ensure due diligence within the Ministry of Public Health.

“One has got to do due diligence …take every effort to evaluate contracts…I will go into details (for everything), even if I would be guilty of micro-managing,” he said, admitting: “I don’t know it all…I am willing to accept advice”.

Trust no one!” Dr. Norton blurted out as he came under tremendous pressure from the media.

Dr. Norton made it clear that being in opposition for 23 years cannot compare to being in government. In effect, he was stating that there would be some glitches along the way.

The People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Congress opened on Friday, and Dr. Norton has said he believes his political future is intact. “I have given my best to the PNCR…for 23 years. I have worked for the party…my track record will show my comrades my intentions are noble,” said the Public Health Minister, who also serves as co-Vice Chairperson of the PNCR.

The Ministry of Public Health has agreed to rent the Sussex Street bond from Linden Holdings Inc. for $12.5M monthly. The contract may be terminated with due cause by either party twelve months ahead, once notice is provided in writing.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health has agreed to pay $37,500,000, representing two months’ rent in advance, together with the equivalent of one month’s rent as a security deposit which would be refunded at the end of the tenancy minus deductions made by Linden Holdings for all or any damages occasioned by the Ministry of Public Health.

The Ministry of Public Health is also responsible for maintaining the aesthetics of the premises; pay the monthly utilities on the premises, which include the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

Moreover, the Ministry of Health is responsible for its own security arrangements.