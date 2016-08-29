Ming continues Podium form -‘noses’ to Saturday win

IT was a fight to the finish for overseas-based Guyanese Calvin Ming, who carved out his inaugural win for team Pelfrey in the Formula 1600 series,round 17 in New Jersey.Ming stood proudly atop the podium on Saturday;having edged out teammate Phillippe Denes by 0.001 of a second and Neil K-Hill motor sports Verhagen in the first of the three-race weekend.

Following the race, Series officials went to the video, looking at multiple angles, as the finish was too close to call. Officials also inspected the transponder box locations in each Mygale chassis, according to the F1600 site.

“It was a good race, at the start. Peter Portante and I managed to get away but in the end everyone came on strong,” said Ming, who drives the No. 82 machine for Team Pelfrey.

In race two, a late charge from Verhagen saw him win the first of two races on Sunday morning ahead of teammate Peter Portante,who finished second while Saturday’s winner Calvin Ming was third for Team Pelfrey.

Verhagen started the race in last place and moved up before joining teammate Portante. That lead did not last long, however, as Ming and Phillippe Denes, for Team Pelfrey, tracked down the K-Hill duo as the race wound down.

But a spirted effort from the two K-Hill drivers pushed them to more than a second ahead when the flag dropped

Verhagen completed his double in the final race of the day,with team mate Portante second; Denes finished in third and Ming fourth.