Men busted with cocaine in car

Two men are in police custody following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine in a car they were in on Thursday afternoon.

According to a police statement, at about 13:00h, ranks of the Guyana Police Force acting on information intercepted a motor car on Duncan Street, Kitty. A search was conducted and a bag containing 5,466 grams of suspected cocaine, was found in the vehicle.

The driver and an occupant of the vehicle are in custody.