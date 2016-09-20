Medical misdiagnosis

Dear Editor,

I WRITE this letter out of utter frustration and on behalf of the many fellow Guyanese who may have been in a similar situation and are without any recourse to stop this practice.The facts are as follows: Some time ago I started experiencing severe pain in the groin area. I went to see a doctor who placed me on medication and told me I needed surgery to correct an inguinal hernia, which he scheduled for a later date. No x-ray was done just a physical examination. I paid for the medication and prepared myself mentally for the surgery that would have cost in excess of $200,000.

Out of an abundance of caution, I sought the opinion of another doctor who told me my condition resulted from an abscess and gave me further medication which took care of the problem. No surgery was necessary.

To say I was stunned at the misdiagnosis is an understatement. I felt wronged that had I not gone for a second opinion I would have had to endure an unnecessary and expensive surgery. I spoke to a friend who is a lawyer and was told that since no harm resulted no legal action against the doctor could have been maintained in a court of law. I was advised to lodge a complaint with the Medical Council.

I feel further wronged. Had harm resulted and I had died then what? Who would have known that death resulted from unnecessary surgery? How many Guyanese have had unnecessary and expensive surgery as a result of some doctor misdiagnosing their condition? How many have died from same? What action(s) can be taken against such a doctor?

I know in other parts of the world, the public has recourse to suing for medical malpractice or negligence. What about Guyana? The dailies are replete with Guyanese dying from alleged malpractices. How many of those were misdiagnosed? Are doctors scamming poor persons to collect money or is that they are not qualified to do their jobs?

What can the average Guyanese do about piercing the god-like mystique that surrounds doctors and make them accountable for their actions? I, for one, feel violated and would like to see these “quacks” to become accountable for their callous actions. In this day and age, doctors who violate their oath of “do no harm” should not be foisted on an unsuspecting public. Guyanese should not throw up their collective arms in resignation but start a grassroots movement to have doctors become accountable for their actions.

Regards

Stan Gouveia