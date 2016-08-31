Masked bandits rob Mahaica Chinese restaurant

POLICE are hunting two masked men who, with the aid of a gun, relieved an East Coast Chinese restaurateur of cash and an iPhone Monday night.The incident reportedly occurred at Belmont, Mahaica, where the restaurant is located, and according to Commander of ‘C’ Division, Paul Williams, it was around 21:30hrs when the restaurateur was about to secure her business place that she was accosted by the robbers.

The victim has been identified as Yan Mani, 48, who recalled seeing the men earlier sitting by the Mahaica Market, which is located just opposite the restaurant.

The senior officer added that the woman, who was alone at the time, was obviously being observed, as they pounced on her at the entrance of the business as she was about to close up for the evening.

He disclosed that the robbers initially demanded money, but after she hesitated, one of them pointed the gun at her, forcing her to hand over $120,000 in cash, which was the day’s takings, and an iPhone worth $20,000.

Williams said the men fled unchallenged in a waiting grey car, which sped away soon after the robbery.

So far, no arrests have been made, but according to the Commander, “The case is active.”