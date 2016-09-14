MARAD to get tough against drunken speedboat operators

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) will soon be implementing measures to enhance safety on the country’s waterways in an effort to curb the recent spate of accidents occurring on the rivers.

Operators found to be under the influence of alcohol will be forbidden to operate and those found under the influence of alcohol will have their licenses revoked, MARAD declared in a press statement.

The Department said its officials will continue to work closely with the Marine Police and Coast Guard to ensure that safety practices are upheld on the waterways.

Another of the safety measures to be implemented is the establishment of safety offices in Regions 1, 2, and 7 in the areas of Mabaruma, Charity, and Bartica, MARAD stated.

Additionally, speedboat monitors will be deployed in those areas to conduct safety checks on vessels traversing the waterways. Monitors will be assisted by the law enforcement agencies comprising the Coast Guard and Marine Police.

New River Navigation and Safety Regulations will be produced for those particular areas, and an enhanced prosecution process will follow for persons breaching the safety regulations through the court system.

Other immediate safety measures to be implemented include zero tolerance for those captains who are not certified.

Passenger vessels will not be allowed to operate during the hours of darkness, except in the case of an emergency.