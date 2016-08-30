Man on bribery charge remanded again

VEERSAMMY Narine, 52, of Robb and Alexander Streets, Bourda, Georgetown, was further remanded after he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that Narine offered a detective attached to the Criminal Investigations Unit (CID), Eve Leary, Georgetown, $400,000 as inducement for him to suppress evidence in a murder case.

Police say that on August 20, at (CID) Headquarters, Narine offered Detective Inspector Suraj Singh the cash as a reward or inducement for him to show favour to one Dennis Veersammy.

Narine is a relative of Dennis Veersammy, one of the three men charged for the murder of Shameer Ali Mursalin, a former businessman.

Mursalin, of Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice was fatally shot to the head on October 24, 2015.

Another bail application was made by Narine’s attorney- at-law on behalf of the defendant. The lawyer told the court that his client recently had a surgery and he had to undergo further surgery in the USA next month.

The Police Prosecutor objected to bail stating that Narine may want to interfere with other witnesses who are involved in the preliminary inquiry of a murder matter at Springlands Magistrate Court.

The bail application was refused by Magistrate Latchman and he remanded the defendant to prison until September 9.

As reported by the police Narine turned up at CID Headquarters to hand over $100,000 of a $400,000 sum, to the policeman.

After appearing to agree to the offer, the detective notified his superiors and a trap was arranged. Narine was taken into custody when he showed up with the cash. The police reportedly have video and audio evidence of the hotel owner offering the bribe and handing over the money.