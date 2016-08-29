Man jailed for gold chain theft

JOEL Dapeaser was sentenced to two years imprisonment by City Magistrate Allan Wilson after he was found guilty of break and enter and larceny last Friday.According to the charge, in Georgetown he broke and entered the house of Codris Ramator on March 14, 2016 and stole one gold chain.

The facts stated that the two men are known to each other and on the day in question Ramotar saw the defendant broke and entered his house and a report was made to the police station. When a search was conducted Ramotar discovered his chain valued $170,000 was missing. After an investigation was conducted the defendant was arrested and charged.