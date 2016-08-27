Man guilty of unlicensed gun, ammo

TWENTY-FOUR-YEAR old Daren John, who was caught with an unlicensed .38 revolver and six matching rounds, was Friday found guilty of the crime by a city magistrate, who postponed sentencing pending a probation report.John of Lot 141 First Street, Alberttown, was found guilty by Magistrate Judy Latchman for the offence, which alleged that on September 28, 2015 at Brickdam Police Station, he had in his possession a gun and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Additionally, John was also charged for having four 9mm rounds and two .32 rounds, but these charges were dismissed by Magistrate Latchman after she ruled on a no-case submission by defence lawyer, Charles Ramson Jr.

During her ruling on the no-case submission regarding the cache of ammunition, which was found under the back seat of car PRR 7001, the magistrate said that the defendant was not the owner of the car, neither did he have knowledge of the ammunition since the seat had to be lifted up by police officers for the ammunition to be found.

Nevertheless, a prima facie case was made out against John for the .38 revolver and six matching rounds and was called on to lead his defence. John, during his testimony on the witness stand, explained that on the day in question he had received a call from a friend to pick her up at the seawall.

“My car was not working, so I borrowed a vehicle from one of my relatives,” the defendant said as he explained that he had picked up his friend and was intercepted by the police at Kitty Public Road.

The man further told the court that he was ordered by a police officer to produce his driver’s licence and was later subjected to a breathalyzer test.

John noted that he complied but was harassed by the police officer who later searched his car and found nothing.

“The officer was pulling at my hat while another was taking photos with a phone,” the 24-year-old disclosed to the court, as he explained that he got into his car and drove away to report the matter to the nearest police station.

John was intercepted by the police, who had taken him to the Brickdam Police Station and further searched his car. The .38 revolver with the six matching rounds in its chambers was found concealed inside of the tape deck of the car while the ammo was found under the back seat.

Magistrate Latchman found John guilty after placing weight on, the motorist was stopped by police officers along Kitty Public Road to conduct a breathalyser test when an officer saw a shiny object at the defendant’s waist.

The defendant when confronted by the officer threatened to kill the ranks and drove away. However, he was later intercepted by ranks on patrol. He was taken to the Brickdam Police Station and the illegal gun and ammunition were discovered in his car.

John, during the search, had allegedly told the ranks that about 15 days before he had found the gun and ammo in Albouystown and was planning to hand it over.

Magistrate Latchman was about to make her ruling when John’s attorney requested that his client be subjected to a probation report.

The attorney’s request was granted and the matter was adjourned until September 7 for presentation of the report. John was remanded and placed into the custody of the state.

