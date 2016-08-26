Man charged with murder of Berbice boy

TWENTY-six-year-old Terani Goolsaran called “Brouser,” was on Thursday charged with the murder of 14- year-old Akeem Grimmond.Goolsaran, a construction worker appeared before Magistrate Rabindrnauth Singh at the #51 Magistrates Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on Saturday, August 20, he allegedly murdered Grimmond. He was remanded to prison until September 14. He was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, as Goolsaran exited the court room and came into the courtyard to be taken away to the New Amsterdam Prison, his wife became unruly and started to scream at police officers and kicked the vehicles, pushing away everyone who came into her path. The teen was missing since Saturday last after leaving his home around 17:00hrs to attend to cows in a field about 300 metres away from his home.

His body was discovered two days later by members of the #59 Community Policing Group, who were assisting in the search for the missing teen. He was found lying face down in a shallow drain covered in blood with several chops and stab wounds about the body in the Number 60-61 Village cemetery.

A post-mortem conducted on Tuesday by Pathologist Dr Vivakenand Bridgemohan showed that the teen died as a result of asphyxiation. Based on the post-mortem, police sources believe the teen was stabbed and chopped before being thrown into the drain and pressed down. The post-mortem also revealed that there was mud in the teen’s lungs. The teen is now the second person in his family to fall victim to murder; his father was reportedly murdered several years ago in Alness Village and his body parts were stuffed in a cow that was butchered. The teen was raised by his mother and stepfather Ryan Persaud after his father’s death. Persaud said his son was a very well-mannered child and an ardent Christian. He said Grimmond had a passion for science and would have gone into the science stream of the Central Corentyne Secondary School, where he would have been a Grade 10 student.