Man charged with death of reputed wife in motor bike accident.

ALMOST three months after 29-year-old Shauna Rice was killed in a motorcycle accident along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, her reputed husband, 31-year-old Steve Fiedtkou of Lot 651 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.Feidtkou appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly and was released on $180,000 bail. The offence was allegedly committed on April 9 at Mandela Avenue as he drove an unregistered motor

cycle in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Rice.