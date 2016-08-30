Top Story
Tuesday, 30 August 2016
Steve Feidtkou
Steve Feidtkou

Man charged with death of reputed wife in motor bike accident.

August 29, 2016

 

ALMOST three months after 29-year-old Shauna Rice was killed in a motorcycle accident along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, her reputed husband, 31-year-old Steve Fiedtkou of Lot 651 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.Feidtkou appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly and was released on $180,000 bail. The offence was allegedly committed on April 9 at Mandela Avenue as he drove an unregistered motor

Shauna Rice and her son Jine in happier times

Shauna Rice and her son Jine in happier times

cycle in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Rice.

 

