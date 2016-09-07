Man admits snatch after Scotia Bank withdrawal

By Sherah Alleyne

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment after he admitted to the offence of robbery.Orlando Klass of Charlotte Street did not waste the court’s time when he appeared before City Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Klass admitted to the charge which stated that on September 2, 2016 at Wellington Street, Georgetown he robbed Denise Griffith of $75,000.

The prosecution facts stated that on the day in question Griffith had exited Scotia Bank with the money in her hand that she had withdrawn from the bank. The prosecutor further stated that a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) observed what had transpired and gave chases after Klass. The GDF member caught up with Klass and when a search was conducted the money was found in Klass’ pocket.

Magistrate Bess sentenced Klass to 18 months’ jail based on the facts that he had not wasted the court’s time but instead admitted to the offence. It was also his first offence.