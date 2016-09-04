Makeup for the aging skin

A 40-year- old could have soft, supple, healthy skin with minimal signs of aging if they use moisturizer daily and take necessary precautions to prevent the signs of aging.

Likewise, a 16-year-old could have damaged, dry, wrinkled skin if they are not taking care of it.

In the beauty world, it matters not how old you are but only how old you look. If you’re bleaching, scrubbing daily, and refuse to moisturize because you’re afraid of looking oily, then your skin is suffering. And skincare reform is necessary. It’s never too late to start taking care of your skin.

The lifestyle you live and the effort placed on your health are all important factors in determining whether your skin has a healthy, youthful appearance.

Again I cannot stress how important skincare is to makeup application. If you don’t take care of you skin, it’s more likely to age prematurely.

Whether you’re sixteen, or sixty, as long as your skin is matured, whether it’s beyond its natural process or is well preserved like an Egyptian mummy, it’s imperative to follow specific techniques and guidelines in applying makeup. Because skin is a lot more delicate due to damage, gentle touches are necessary.

There should be no pulling, pinching, or any abrasiveness. The rules you broke, used and abused in your youth, the pulling of eyeliner, the heavy smears and rubbing will only cause more damage as you age, because as you age, the elasticity (the bounce back) of your skin diminishes. So there’s no speedy recovery anymore, and it’s better to prevent the signs of against than to cure it.

Opt for a youthful glowing skin

Serums are ideal for prepping mature skin. They offer a glow and keep skin taut, without a greasy shiny residue.

Do not use primers, because they deliver a matte dried appearance and that’s a faux pas for mature skin.

Use liquid foundations and concealers.

Light liquid foundations and concealers help to tone skin, and deliver coverage without clogging pores. Stay away from creams and cake foundations and concealers that will only cause skin to appear older and form crevices along the wrinkles.

Rejuvenate by saturation

When it comes to makeup, the misconception is always that it can be done in a hurry. To produce a perfect look, you have to allow the skin and makeup to mould together and achieve the perfect symbiosis.

Let the makeup saturate into the skin, otherwise cracks and visible lines will appear even more pronounced. Avoid rushing the process – do not mix dry products with wet ones. Allow the liquid products to set and mould to the skin, then gently blend it in with light stippling pats of loose powder.

Speaking of saturation…

Colours, eyeliners, and lipsticks, should all be patted on gently. One trick I like to use is to firmly press and hold my brush against the skin, lightly oscillating to add depth. Instead of packing on product, gently apply more pressure and the pigment transfers onto skin with a more opaque appearance.

Shimmy on the shimmer…

Despite popular belief, shimmer does an excellent job at disguising wrinkles, especially under eyes. Just ensure that it’s a colour that matches skin tone, otherwise it looks messy.

No straight lines

When finishing with eyeliners and lip liners and brow defined pencils, never ever aim to, or use straight lines on mature skin.

It may easily have a drag queen appearance, which is only good for a stage performance. Otherwise, go strictly for well-blended, smokey looks. Not even lip colour should be too straight; it should flow naturally along the lines of the mature skin.

There should be no running or bleeding of lipstick, and to prevent that simply tap powder around the lips, creating a sand-bag effect, so no moisture escapes.

Quick tip: Avoid heavy pigmented bright colours on mature skin. Keep it natural and neutral, but if you must go lightly and apply in thin layers at a time.