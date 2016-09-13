Mahdia Youths learning employable skills

THE Social Protection Ministry (SPM) has, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), launched a Heavy Duty Equipment Operators’ Training Programme at Mahdia, for which thus far 30 youths have signed up to participate. They are expected to graduate in December.Social Protection Minister Volda Lawrence, in delivering the feature address at last weekend’s launch of the programme, said youth empowerment forms part of President Granger’s vision for Mahdia and, by extension, the rest of Guyana; hence the programme would be crossing regional borders.

“Today, the time for Mahdia has come…. Let’s take this opportunity worth accepting… While we give to you this as a Government, your responsibility is to yourself and your region, to ensure you are successful,” she said.

Minister Lawrence also expressed pleasure that several women are among the trainees. “This is what Guyana is about: gender equality. Let’s work together for a better Guyana. Step up to the plate, because you can do it. Don’t let gender be a barrier, go out there and take charge of your learning. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, because you are in the environment for learning,” she encouraged the trainees.

Minister in the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, told the trainees that their presence is reflective of the Government’s commitment to ensure “youths are at the front burner”.

“You are the front burners for those who are coming after you,” he declared. “You are future leaders who will give back to your community.”

Similar encouragement was given by Bonaventure Fredricks, Region Eight Chairman.

Among those present at the launching ceremony were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIT, Maria Khelawan; Region 8 Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO) Shameer Arjoon, and Tottil Saygon.

The Heavy Equipment Operators Training Programme has its genesis in the 2013 request made by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Limited of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) — to address the corporation’s emerging crucial attrition needs, resulting from the exodus of its operators to the lucrative gold mining sector. The programme has since gained traction, and has quickly assumed the status of the premier skills-development activity among the other skill sets within the National Training Programme for Youth Empowerment (NTYPE) Project.

The programme is presently offered in five administrative regions. During 2014/2015, BIT trained 252 persons, most of whom are now employed. BIT plans to train 135 persons in 2016 and 300 in 2017.

BIT executes its training programmes in a manner that facilitates “training by doing”. Many of its graduates are school dropouts, youths from disadvantaged communities, and those who did not fare well in their secondary school examinations. BIT’s graduates have been able to secure high-paying jobs in critical sectors, such as public infrastructure (construction of roads and bridges, and in the drainage and irrigation sphere); mining and quarrying; forestry; agriculture, and housing.

BIT has been conducting the Heavy Duty Equipment Operators Training for members of the Guyana Police Force as well.