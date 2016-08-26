Mahaica fatality…Daughter to take British mom’s remains home

TWENTY-three-year-old Sheneeza Lewis, who was injured on August 17, 2016 in an accident that claimed her mother’s life on the Chelsea Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital on Tuesday. The body of her mother, 58-year-old Bibi Ameroon Hussein O’Donovan of Lot 15, Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, will be returning to England where it will be buried.

The two British citizens were heading to the airport on their way back to England when the taxi they were using crashed into a truck on the Chelsea Public Road, killing Ms O’Donovan instantly.

Relatives told this publication that having been discharged from the hospital, Lewis, who suffered a broken jaw in the collision, will be returning to England this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Haroon Eshack, 66, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, has been slapped with charges pertaining to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was denied bail by Sparendaam Magistrate, Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, upon learning that the man was previously involved in a fatal accident in Berbice where three persons had been killed.

Eshack, it is alleged, drove his car, HC 6753 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing O’Donovan’s demise on August 17 along the Chelsea Public Road. He was not required to plead to the charge.

Reports are that the car that was being used by the mother and daughter was heading to the airport for a 05:00hrs check-in when it slammed into the rear of a truck, GHH 7197, in the vicinity of the Mahaica Bridge.