Lusignan prison escapees still on the run

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is urging citizens to report any sighting of two inmates who escaped from the Lusignan Prison while working outdoors on September 19.

The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Rajendra Deonarine, of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo, and 26-year-old Fauouse Shakir, of La Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara.

Any information on their whereabouts can be reported to the nearest police station or the Georgetown Prison on telephone number 226-5855/6. This newspaper understands that Deonarine was serving a two-year sentence for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, while Shakir was sentenced to three years for several robbery offences.

Police sources disclosed that the men were clearing overgrown vegetation from the penitentiary’s fence when they made good their escape. Meanwhile, police officials said that ranks are assisting in any means necessary with the recapture of the escapees and the relatives have been questioned.