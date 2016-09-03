Lusignan Golf Club to see action today

THE Massy United Insurance fourth annual Golf tournament will tee-off today at the Lusignan Golf Course from 13:00hrs. The tournament was initially set for the month of May but was postponed due to heavy rainfall and the poor condition of the course and access road. However, restorations done between Macorp EMR Inc. and club executives ensured the course was tournament-ready.

The tournament will play on the Open Medal Play system. In this system prizes will be awarded in the 1st to 4th Best Net, Nearest The Pin, Best Gross and Most Honest Golfer categories.

Club president Oncar Ramroop, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Lusignan Golf Club stating, “We are highly appreciative of the good, faithful support that we have had from Massy United Insurance in four years of sponsoring tournaments.”

Ramroop concluded, “We at Lusignan Golf Club are quite delighted that Massy not only provides such support but also offers great insurance coverage to the club.”

The public is invited and the tournament is free of charge and open to all.