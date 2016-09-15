Local law students seek clarity on agreement to enter Hugh Wooding

LOCAL law students are anxious for a meeting with the country’s Attorney General on the latest agreement which facilitates entry of Guyanese students to the Hugh Wooding Law school in Trinidad.

After years of negotiations, an agreement was signed earlier this month between the University of Guyana, the University of the West Indies and the Council of Legal Education to allow automatic entry for the Top 25 Guyanese students over the next three years.

But President of the University of Guyana Law Society, Chevy Devonish, Wednesday said they are concerned that the agreement would expire in three years and they are anxious for details on what happens next.

“I am happy for this new agreement; however, if it is indeed true that it is only for a term of three years, then this is unfortunate.

“It raises several questions: Why only three years? What is the justification? When do negotiations for a new agreement start? Is it before the expiry of the old agreement or after it expires? How long will it take?”

Devonish said the Law Society does not want another situation where the agreement expires and students are left to wonder whether or not they will be given the opportunity to study for their Legal Education Certificates (LECs) at the Hugh Wooding Law School.

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams Wednesday said the government has made good on its promise by paying US$85,000 to the Hugh Wooding Law School, as cost for 50 students.

The money was set aside by the National Assembly for the payment of 25 per cent of the economic cost of the fees paid by Guyanese law students attending Hugh Wooding.

“The money was paid,” Minister Williams told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Devonish said he is not aware that Guyanese students attending Hugh Wooding have yet felt the benefit of the payment by government.

“…though the payment may have been made by Government, the process has not reached the stage where it translates into lower tuition fees. By itself, this issue is problematic enough. But it is coupled with the fact that some students have travelled with reduced tuition [fees], and will not be able to commence classes until they have paid,” he explained.

He added: “I have spoken to at least one student who has indicated that they are being asked to pay the full amount and that when the contribution made by the Government of Guyana is finalised, students will be reimbursed…I do not know who is at fault for the current state of affairs, or even if fault is attributable to either of the parties. I just know that as things stand currently, the students have to pay the same tuition.”

Minister Williams would not be dragged into saying that the money paid by government was for a specific expense.

“Whether it is a combination of economic cost and defraying the expenses for students, at the end of the day it is US$85,000. Whether it is fees or economic cost, it is going into the coffers of the Hugh Wooding Law School.”

Minister Williams was keen on pointing out that the contribution to the Hugh Wooding Law School by the government of Guyana comes after approximately 14 years.

The local law students would like to have matters cleared up.

“The University of Guyana Law Society has been attempting to get an audience with Mr. Williams for weeks now, however, his office has continuously informed us that he us too busy. We do hope that this changes soon,” Devonish said.